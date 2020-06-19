Nizar Haitham, spokesman for the UAE-Backed Southern Transitional Council, on Thursday denied leaks published by Reuters concerning Saudi proposals to save the Riyadh Agreement signed between the STC and Hadi’s government in early November 2019.

In a tweet on Thursday, the STC spokesman said: “The Council has not been informed of any such initiative.”

Nizar Haitham explained that the leaks by Reuters were “not true”, adding that the al-Hadath channel that reported the news had manipulated content in order to create confusion in STC ranks.

Earlier on Thursday, Reuters published Saudi leaks that said Saudi Arabia sought to save the Riyadh Agreement, which calls for a ceasefire between the STC and Hadi government, and the cancellation of the Southern Transitional Council’s declaration of “self-administration” in the city of Aden.

The leaks underscored the need for the STC to withdraw its militias from Aden and redeploy them in Abyan, with the Hadi government to be moved back to Aden thereafter.

According to the Riyadh Agreement signed in early November 2019, Saudi Arabia has placed all southern provinces under its military administration. In reality however, Emirati-backed southern Yemeni separatists control much of occupied Yemen directly.