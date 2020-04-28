The Southern Yemen Movement, known in Arab as al-Hirak al-Janoubi, in Aden city has stated that it considers the recent de facto declaration of independence for Southern Yemen that was issued by the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC) as “an attempt to quell the Aden uprising against corruption.”

The South Yemen Movement affirmed in a statement that the declaration of a state of emergency by the STC in Aden shows it “does not understand the danger of the situation, and is aiming at enhancing corruption, instead of institutionally building a state.”

The statement pointed out that all successive and artificial crises have led to the spread of corruption and chaos that helped deteriorate the services of electricity and water networks, as well as the spread of epidemics.

The Movement accused the STC of “exploiting the suffering of people under false pretexts,” stressing the need to reconsider the presence of its militias.

The South Yemen Movement is the oldest Southern Yemeni separatist organisation, and is often considered the successor of the independent South Yemen that existed between 1967 and 1990. The Movement has in the past often criticised other separatist organisations such as the STC for collaborating with foreign invaders.