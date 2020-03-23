Activists and citizens in Socotra have condemned the continued flights to Socotra airport amid the corona epidemic spread

According to citizens and activists, Emirates flights are transporting passengers from countries where the corona epidemic is spreading, including the UAE, to Socotra, ignoring the local authority’s decision to suspend flights.

Warning against turning the island into a new focus of the global epidemic, they called on Hadi’s government and the provincial leadership to crack down on these Emirati actions.

Ahmed Balhaf external communications official at the Mahrah protest sit-in committee, said on Saturday that soldiers from Saudi forces in the province had been infected with the Covid-19 virus.

Meanwhile, UAE forces have permanently cut off electricity from the city of Hadebo, the capital of Socotra, in an attempt to subdue its residents.

According to local sources, Dexim Power, one of the commercial companies in the field of energy founded by the UAE, after the disruption of government electricity, imposed a fee of 100 Yemeni riyals in exchange for participation in the electricity line.

Observers say the UAE and Saudi Arabia are trying to sink the provinces of Mahrah and Socotra into swamp of the corona pandemic, in preparation for its transfer to the rest of Yemen, which has not recorded any case of corona virus so far.