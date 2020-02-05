Military sources on Socotra island in southern Yemen have on Tuesday revealed a military coup in the so-called 1st Marine Brigade, which was loyal to Hadi’s government in exile.

According to the sources, the coast guard battalion of the brigade announced on Monday that it has defected to the UAE occupation militias, with all its gear and military equipment, including weapons and boats.

The sources added that the weapons transfer was carried out under the supervision of the UAE occupation representative on the island, Khalfan al-Mazrouei.

A spokesman for the coast guard battalion said that the battalion’s joining came after repeated meetings between the battalion’s commander and tje leader of the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council militias in Socotra.

On Monday, Ramzi Mahrous, Socotra’s governor appointed by Hadi’s government, threatened in a post on his Facebook page to persecute the battalion’s leadership and take all measures against it.

Mahrous considered the defection of the coast guard battalion “a dangerous precedent, foreshadowing fighting between sons of Socotra.”

He noted that the rebellion against what he called “the legitimate government” was carried due to funding and support from the UAE occupation for the battalion.