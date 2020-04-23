Yemeni Armed Forces spokesman, Brigadier General Yahya Sare’e has confirmed on Wednesday that four Saudi attempts to advance and two infiltrations have been repelled at the border, as well as in the Jawf, Taiz and Bayda fronts.

Brigadier-General Sare’e said that the Saudi-American aggression carried two infiltration attempts towards Nati and Qaniyeh fronts in Bayda province, while another large infiltration attempt took place in Khab Washaef district of Jawf province.

Yet another attack took place in Hayfan, Taiz governorate, central Yemen, and was successfully confronted.

The spokesman added that 30 mercenaries were killed and 45 wounded.

Additionally, he pointed out that the Yemeni forces have thwarted two infiltrations in the border districts of Baqim and Al-Rabwa in Asir, resulting in considerable losses in enemy ranks.

The Armed Forces spokesman also confirmed that the aggression coalition had launched 35 airstrikes, which were waged on different areas of Ma’rib, Jawf and border front provinces.

He also reported that 23 raids attacked the districts of Majzar and Sirwah in Ma’rib, 7 raids on Khab Washaef district in Jawf, and 5 raids targeted Kitaf district in Saada province.