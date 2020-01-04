At least six people were killed and three others seriously injured in airstrikes targeting the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) near Camp Taji, north of Baghdad, an Iraqi military source said on late Saturday.

The source told Reuters that two of the three vehicles that formed a convoy of one of the factions were burned and six bodies were charred.

The strikes took place at 1:12 a.m. local time, the source added.

An airstrike targeted two PMF vehicles on Taji Road, and so far the people inside have not been identified, Jawad al-Talibawi, a spokesman for the armed wing of Asaib Ahl al-Haq told Sputnik News.

The Pentagon announced on Friday morning that it carried out a strike near Baghdad airport in Iraq.

The Joint Operations Command of the Iraqi Forces condemned the US operation, calling it “a treacherous and cowardly incident carried out by US aircraft.”

The Iraqi capital, Baghdad, is in a state of tension as thousands of people have been demonstrating since Tuesday morning to protest against US bombing of PMF positions that started on December 29, killing at least 27 people and injuring 62 forces of the anti-terrorist PMF.