Two officers and four members of the Iraqi border guards were injured on Thursday morning, after a car bomb exploded on the road towards Saudi Arabia.

The Iraqi Security Media Cell reported, in a statement, that a abandoned car exploded on the main road Al-Nukhib-Arar, wounding two officers and four employees of the border guards.

The Al-Nukhib-Arar road lies between the governorates of Karbala and Anbar and geos through central and western Iraq all the way to the Saudi border, which is the land route that pilgrims travel on.

Last Monday, an officer and three Iraqi border guards were wounded, following an attack by takfiri terrorist organisation Daesh (ISIS) at a border crossing with Syria.