At least six people were killed and three other injured in a shooting incident on Tuesday in Al Amwah, Asir province, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Video footage circulated by social media activists in Saudi Arabia showed heavy gunfire in the Al-Amwah area in Asir region, resulting in a large number of deaths and injuries.

According to the video, gunfire was heard in the area and suspicious movement of cars was reported. A number of activists confirmed that Saudi security services moved to the scene to contain the incident.

Some activists noted that the shooting took place within family circles, demanding security intervention to break up the fighting.

According to the Saudi media, two of the killed were in their 20s, while the third was just four years old.

The injured were transferred to the hospital to receive medical aid and the weapons used in the crime were seized, Asir police spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Zaid Mohammed Al-Dabbah was quoted as saying.

A manhunt was launched to apprehend the remaining accused and refer them to the Public Prosecution, the spokesman added.

Asir is part of historical Greater Yemen, which was seized and annexed by Saudi Arabia in 1934 and has been occupied by Riyadh ever since.