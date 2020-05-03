On Sunday, North and South Korea exchanged fire in the demilitarized zone dividing the Korean peninsula.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff of the South Korean Army said in a statement that a South Korean guard position was hit by several shots from the North, noting that no casualties were reported on the south side.

“Our army responded with two rounds of fire and a warning,” Seoul said, adding that it was communicating with the North via the military hotline to determine the cause of the incident.

Later, the South Korean military said the North Korean shots were “not considered intentional,” according to Yonhap News Agency.

The two Koreas have been officially in a state of war ever since the beginning of the Korean War in 1950, despite a cessation of hostilities under the 1953 armistice still being in place.

The demilitarized zone, despite its name, is one of the most fortified areas in the world, full of mines and fenced with barbed wire on both sides of the border.

The unusual exchange of fire between the two sides comes a day after North Korean state media announced the first public appearance of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un after nearly three weeks of media absence.