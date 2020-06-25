Hadi’s Governor of Shabwah province Mohammad Saleh bin Ediu has on Thursday halted the export of a new shipment of oil in Shabwah, as part of pressure on the Hadi puppet government.

This comes ahead of a planned meeting in Riyadh that could lead to the removal of Islah Party armed forces from Abyan and Shabwah. Bin Ediu is a notable supporter of the Islah Party.

Bin Ediu justified the suspension of exports of the oil by stating that the province did not get its rights dues of the oil revenues, estimated at 5 billion riyals.

However, tribal sources stated that the suspension came after Bin Ediu received calls from Riyadh ordering him to prepare the removal of Islah groups from the province, as part of a plan to implement the Riyadh agreement.

The Islah Party reportedly fears that Saudi Arabia, which has summoned several anti-Brotherhood parties, will press for provisions to remove Islah forces from Shabwah, Hadhramaut and Abyan provinces.

The sources predicted that Islah is planning to thwart any such move, pointing out that the party’s recent moves indicate a possible coup against Hadi, by forming a military council in Shabwah and starting to attack the camps of United Arab Emirates occupation forces.

The United Arab Emirates have launched low-altitude flights over the airspace of al-Alam and Belhaf, where their troops are stationed.

Explosions were heard in the Al-Alam desert, east of Ataq city. It is believed to be airstrikes, sources said. This may indicate increased conflict between UAE-backed separatists and Islah forces.