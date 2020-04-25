A number of prominent military commanders loyal to Saudi-led coalition forces were killed on Friday in the Sirwah district of Ma’rib province, including captain Abdul Nasser Abd Rabbo al-Halisi al-Muradi, commander of the personal guards of the Chief of Staff in Hadi’s puppet government forces.

Local sources in Ma’rib told Yemeni Press Agency that the army forces and Popular Committees fought fierce battles, during which they were able to counter the advance of the coalition forces towards the fronts of Al-Jafrah and Sirwah.

The sources confirmed that the coalition forces suffered heavy losses of life and equipment, without making any progress.

The sources added that the convoy of Saghir Bin Aziz, who was recently appointed as Chief of Staff in the Saudi-led coalition-backed puppet government came under mortar shelling attacks.

The Yemeni attack killed Bin Aziz’ commander of the guards.

The sources furthermore explained that a number of prominent military commanders in the coalition forces in Sirwah were killed, among them

Colonel Ali Saleh Mohammed Abu Seremah, Commander of the 1st Battalion in the so-called Qaifa Brigade; Captain Najib Ahmed Saad al-Ameri, commander of the 3rd Battalion in the 55th Brigade; Captain Abdul Nasser Abd Rabbo al-Halisi al-Muradi, Commander of Saghir Bin Aziz’s guards; Captain Ali Mohammed Ibrahim Dalwah; Lieutenant Noman Hammoud Al-Barih; Mohsen Ali Mubarak Bin Jalal; and Aseel Abdul-Sa’id Al-Jaradi.

The sources confirmed that coalition warplanes carried out nine raids in a desperate attempt to support the advance of their forces in the outskirt of Sirwah district, but to no avail.