On Wednesday, a seventh joint meeting between the Yemeni delegation and diplomats representing the Saudi-led aggression coalition was held on board a United Nations ship in international waters.

Major General Mohammed al-Qadri, a member of the national team in the Joint Coordination Committee, said that the national delegation of Yemen’s top priorities are to open the humanitarian corridors and lift the coalition blockade on al-Durayhimi city in Hodeidah.

Al-Qadri explained that the national team would “discuss strengthening the mechanisms for monitoring the ceasefire and building on the success of the two redeployment stages implemented unilaterally by the [Yemeni] delegation.”

He affirmed that the Saudi party raised points outside the Stockholm Agreement, which “reflects their evasion of their obligations set out in the agreement.”

For his part, Brigadier Yasser al-Maghrabi, another member of the national team in the Joint Coordination Committee, confirmed that the coalition mercenaries’ violations of the ceasefire agreement have not stopped since the signing of the Stockholm Agreement.

The meeting comes at a time when the coalition forces continue their violations by launching intense attacks on the positions of the Yemeni army and Popular Committees.