Zionist forces have launched a campaign of arrests in various areas of the West Bank and al-Quds (Jerusalem) at dawn on Sunday, Palestinian media reported.

According to SAFA news agency, Zionist forces arrested seven Palestinian youths after storming their homes in the village of Issawiya, northeast of the occupied city of al-Quds; as well as three civilians, including a child, in the town of Azzun, east of Qalqilya.

According to local sources, the occupation forces arrested Akram Tayseer Salim Mansour, 14 years old. Video footage shows the soldiers assaulting him after he was arrested from his family’s home in the vicinity of Kafr Laqaf Bridge, east of the town of Azzun.

Arbitrary arrests or Palestinians civilians are part and parcel of Zionist policy in occupied Palestine, and is used as a means of deterrence against the Palestinian resistance.