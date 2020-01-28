The Baghdad Operations Command has on Tuesday announced that seven Iraqi policemen were wounded in an attack near a protest square in the center of the capital.

“Groups of protesters in al-Khilani Square and surrounding areas are still in direct combat with the security forces, with our forces exercising high restraint,” the Baghdad Operations Command said in a statement.

The statement added that “while we were exercising our security responsibilities in combating violence, an assault grenade was thrown at the security forces at the intersection of Al-Khilani Square near the Baghdad Municipality building.”

The statement called on “all peaceful demonstrators to work hard to uncover these groups, and to cooperate with our security forces to protect the demonstrators and secure the demonstration zone. We do recommend to not extend [the protest] outside the secure area in Tahrir Square.”

Iraq has witnessed large protests to demand improved living conditions, a fight against corruption and for early elections.

At least 500 people were killed in these protests, the largest wave of protests in the country since the fall of Saddam Hussein in 2003.