Seven members of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) have died during the repelling of two attacks by takfiri terrorist organisation Daesh in the Salahuddin governorate,L in central Iraq.

“The ISIS terrorist organisation launched an attack on the PMF Tigris regiment in the area of ​​Machishafa,” thr Iraqi News Agency, quoting Salah al-Din Operations Commander Major General Mohsen Hatim, stated, adding that “the initial outcome resulted in the death of 6 members.”

For his part, the representative of Salah al-Din, Muhammad Karim al-Baldawi said, “Brigade 41 in the Popular Mobilization repelled a terrorist attack on the Tal al-Dahab area in the Balad District, south of Salahuddin Governorate, resulting in the death of one of its members.” He pointed out that the Samarra Operations Command and the Popular Mobilization Forces surrounded the area.

The Iraqi Security Media Cell announced on Friday the killing of an Iraqi officer and the injury of a number of his family members due to a terrorist attack in Yathrib district, Salahuddin Governorate.