A fishing boat with 7 Yemeni fishermen from the Al-Khokha directorate disappeared during a fishing trip in the Red Sea.

Fishermen said that a boat carrying seven fishermen in the city of Al-Khokha had entered a fishing trip from Al-Mokha, and had been lost since the beginning of the week.

Locals have expressed its fear that the fishermen might have been arrested or killed by the coalition forces that are known for harassing fishermen in Yemeni waters.