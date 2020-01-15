The UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC) has renewed its refusal to surrender its heavy weapons.

The move coincides with the Saudi military committee continuing to restrict weapons to its camps in Aden.

The chairman of the STC, Aidarous Al-Zubaidi, said in a press statement that it does not have heavy weapons in Aden, and that all of its weapons are being used on the front-lines of the battle of Dhalea and the West Coast.

The STC has announced more than once that it refuses to hand over its weapons to Saudi military forces.