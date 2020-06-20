The UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC) militias have on Friday launched a large-scale military operation against forces loyal to Hadi’s government and Islah militants in Abyan province, southern Yemen, local media reported.

According to the media, the STC said that the aim of the military operation is to “liberate Shuqrah and Qarn al-Kalasi areas from the terror militia,” which referred to Hadi’s forces and Islah militants.

The media explained that the operation involves a number of axes, and extends from the Sala Valley to the coastal right-hand side.

The UAE-backed militias have pushed armoured units to the forefront of the operation, in coordination with various forces.