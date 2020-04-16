The UAE-backed Southern Transition Council’s militia has on Wednesday launched a violent attack on locations of Islah Party militants in Shabwah province, southeast Yemen, sources said.

The sources explained that STC militia attacked the Islah militants at al-Joula site in Nisab district, using medium and light weapons, leaving several dead and wounded among the Islah militants.

The STC militia had previously targeted a military leader of the Islah militants as he arrived at the Tathob point in Markha al-Sofla district, which resulted in several dead and wounded.

Furthermore, the sources affirmed that large military trucks carrying 20 military and armored vehicles arrived in the city of Ataq, in order to bolster the Islah and Saudi forces there.

The reinforcements came after the UAE backed transitional militias had targeted military checkpoints and sites of Islah militants in Nassab district and al-Aram area in the same province.