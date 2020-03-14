The Khormaksar district in the southern port city of Aden has witnessed military tension over Aden International Airport between the UAE-backed Southern Transitional council (STC) and military forces trained in Saudi Arabia, informed sources reported on Saturday.

According to the sources, Saudi Arabia pushed troops trained in its territory to Aden to take over the tasks of securing Aden International Airport and to remove the STC from it.

However, the separatist militia reportedly refused to hand over the airport, and threatened with military confrontation.

The Saudi-led forces reportedly withdrew after about five hours of besieging the airport, and returned to Al Buraiqeh District, while the STC militias deployed in the vicinity of the airport and created extra security points.

In a statement issued on late Wednesday, the Saudi foreign ministry called on the Hadi puppet government and the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council to implement the Riyadh Agreement.

Saudi Ambassador to Yemen, Mohammed Al Jaber, said the kingdom is “seeking to implement the Riyadh agreement,” stressing that the STC “enjoys the respect and appreciation of the Saudi leadership.” Nevertheless, periodic clashes between the Council and Hadi forces continue.