The UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council militias (STC) threatened in Thursday to target the Hadi government delegation that was due to arrive in the southern port of Aden, local sources said.

According to the sources, armed militias led by Abu Hammam have on Thursday besieged Aden airport with various heavy and medium weapons, threatening to attack the Hadi government delegation to target if it were to arrive in the airport.

Representatives of the Hadi puppet government, were scheduled to visit Aden in order to inspect damages caused by floods. Officially, the Hadi administration has its capital in Aden, southern Yemeni separatists have exercised effective control over the city for years.

The sources confirmed that a delegation headed by Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed had planned to visit Aden to begin the steps of repairing the damages caused by the floods, but was surprised by the armed escalation of STC militias at Aden airport.