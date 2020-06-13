The UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC) militias have seized seven containers full of money printed in Russia, that belonged to the Central Bank of Hadi government in the southern port city of Aden, local sources reported.

“The money was transferred to the Jabal Hadid camp in the Khor Maksar region of the STC,” sources added

The so-called economic committee, an organisation loyal to the STC said, in a statement, that it has seized a number of containers carrying new banknotes that were destined for the Central Bank.

According to the statement, Hadi’s government was planning to “spend this money on the ministers Ahmed al-Maisari and Saleh al-Jabwani to send it to terrorist forces in order to cause chaos in the southern provinces.”

In the meantime, the STC’s committee has taken a decision to “reserve” the containers till the Hadi government commits to paying the bills of oil derivatives for electricity service, at a total estimated price estimated of over 100 million dollars,” the statement read..

Until this problem is resolved, the so-called Economic Committee for Self-rule will keep the money containers, the statement added.