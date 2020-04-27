The occupied province of Aden in southern Yemen has been witnessing a massive military deployment immediately after the so-called UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC) declared a state of self-governance and de facto declared the independence of the country’s southern provinces.

According to local sources, military personnel and armoured vehicles belonging to the STC forces deployed in the streets and entrances of important intersections in Aden.

“In conjunction with the deployment of STC forces in the neighbourhoods of the city, armed groups have stormed a number of government institutions and besieged the Central Bank located on Eidros Street in Aden,” sources stated.

The Central Bank in the city closed its doors and laid off its employees after it was surrounded by militias of the Southern Transitional Council (STC), despite the presence of Saudi forces in the vicinity of the bank.

The sources pointed out that military vehicles belonging to the STC forces were stationed at the bank’s external gates, apparently ready to storm it.

The STC and its allied separatist forces seek to secede southern Yemen from the Republic of Yemen and declare independence. This is officially in direct contradiction with Saudi strategic goals of supporting a united state under puppet ruler Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi. However, several reports have stated that Saudi Arabia has done little to stop the separatista from increasing their hold over southern Yemen.