The UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC) militias have on Thursday reinforced their presence at the entrances and exits of Hadibu city, the capital of Socotra Island.

Local sources reported that militias of the so-called the First Marines Brigade, affiliated with the STC, has intensively deployed in the entrances of the city.

This came after Wednesday’s violent clashes broke out between the STC militia and Islah Party’s militants near the city of Hadibu.

Socotra island has been witnessing military tensions between the STC and the Islah, after an assassination attempt by the Islah militants targeted the head of the STC branch in the island, Sheikh Ra’afat Abu Hammam on Wednesday.