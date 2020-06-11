Gunmen affiliated with the pro-UAE Southern Transitional Council (STC) have on Thursday launched an attack on a Hadi government residence in Aden which was under the protection of Saudi forces, local sources reported.

According to the Yemen News Portal, at dawn, the STC gunmen infiltrated sites overlooking the presidential palace in Ma’shiq, and attacked the building.

The sources said the attack was aimed at targeting Hadi’s Deputy Prime Minister, Salem Al Khanbashi, who is currently living in Aden.

The attack comes amid international and regional pressure on both the STC and Hadi to form a new puppet government that would yield to the wishes of both Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Officially, Saudi Arabia and the UAE are on the same side in the war against Yemen. In reality however, the two invaders have widely different goals, and support different organisations in the conflict.

Whereas Riyadh seeks to reestablish former president Hadi to power as a puppet ruler over all of Yemen, Abu Dhabi seeks to secede southern Yemen from the Republic as a satellite state.

As a result, multiple conflicts have broken out between UAE-backed separatist militias and Saudi-backed forces under the command of Hadi and the so-called Islah Party.