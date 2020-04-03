Gunmen believed to affiliated with the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC) have on Thursday attacked the al-Nasr General Hospital with a number of grenades, local sources reported.

According to local sources, gunmen used three grenades to attack the gate of the hospital in the Dhalea, southern Yemen.

The sources confirmed that the attack left two citizens wounded as they were passing through the hospital gate.

The hospital was closed after the terrorist attack, one of the sources said.

In March, unidentified gunmen had already attacked the home of local doctor Mohsen al-Subhi’s with a grenade. Earlier, in the end of December 2019, the headquarters of the Organization for Technical Cooperation and Development (OECD) was attacked by rocket fire.

In early November 2018, MSF suspended all humanitarian activities after its headquarters were subjected to ongoing attacks and threats of violence against its medical and health staff.

Mercenary forces in the employ of the UAE and Saudi Arabia are notorious for their tendencies of violence towards healthcare centres and personnel.