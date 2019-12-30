Dozens of soldiers have killed and injured in an attack targeted a military parade for the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council forces in the city of Dhalea, Southern Yemen, local sources reported on Sunday.

According to the local sources, the attack was carried out by a drone plane that exploded on the main stage during a parade for the STC units, leaving over 20 recruits dead and wounded.

“A booby-trapped drone exploded on a military display platform at al-Samoud stadium in Al-Dhalea city,” one of the sources said.

“The attack killed and wounded soldiers and caused extensive material damage,” the source said. No side has claimed the responsibility for the attack

Hospitals in Dhalea declared a state of emergency after being overwhelmed with the wounded and dead.