A senior leader loyal to the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC) was assassinated by unknown assailants in Abyan province, southern Yemen, local sources reported.

According to the sources, armed elements believe to be affiliated with Hadi’s government, killed Nasr Baseer Al-Salhi, a commander of the Security Belt forces, in the directorate of Mudiyah .

The assassination came hours after the STC militias advanced in the Sala Valley, east of Zinjibar district.

Hani bin Brik, vice-chairman of the STC, has commented on the assassination of the commander of the Security Belt, stating that “the assassination of the leader of the Security Belt forces Nasr Al-Salhi by terrorist elements will be costly for them, and our response will come I the field of battle.”