The UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC) militias have on Wednesday pushed further military reinforcements towards the city of Zinjibar, the capital of Abyan province, sources said

According to the sources, the STC forces sent military reinforcements from Radfan and Dhalea, led by Mukhtar Al-Nubi, in response to an Islah Party military exercise with various types of weapons in the coastal city of Shaqra.

The source pointed out that the transitional militias have strengthened their presence along the coastal strip of Abyan, in order to confront Islah militants who are preparing to march towards the city of Aden during the coming days.

Islah Party leader Abdullah Al-Subaihi has announced the combat readiness of the Islah militants in Shaqra.

Huge military reinforcements for the Islah militants arrived to the coastal region of Shaqra in Tuesday, in conjunction with the return of prominent military leaders from Saudi Arabia, among them Sanad al-Rahawa

Military observers described that this maneuver was meant as a provocation to the STC and a strong hint at a planned invasion of Aden, in coordination with Saudi forces present in the Brega region and Ma’asheq Palace.

The Riyadh agreement signed between the UAE-backed STC and the Hadi puppet government, signed in early November 2019, now seems to have completely failed.