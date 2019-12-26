Fadl al-Ja’adi, a leader of the so-called the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC) has attacked Hadi’s government and the Islah party, accusing them of “exporting terrorism” to the occupied southern provinces.

Al-Ja’adi, a member of the STC’s presidency, tweeted that “al-Islah is draining the Saudi-led coalition to build terrorist militias and prolong the war.”

He addressed the Muslim Brotherhood in Yemen with the words: “You failed in your attempts to export terrorism to the south and attach the charge of terrorism to the southerners, and you also failed in your sordid efforts to turn southern regions and cities into dens for murderers, suicide belts and bomb makers.”

Al-Ja’adi stressed that the south of Yemen rejects the Muslim Brotherhood.

Al-Ja’adi said that the Islah party’s statements are like those of barking dogs, saying: “The South will not be fooled by your tricks no matter how loud (your bark) rises in the name of the holy places.”

“The Muslim Brotherhood organistion in Yemen has achieved little victory. The organisation has not provided a model on which to build on. It also has exhausted the coalition to build terrorist militias, engage in side battles, inflate corruption, increase their bank account and prolong the war,” the leader in the so-called Transitional Council concluded.