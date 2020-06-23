A military commander loyal to the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC) militias was killed in battle against forces loyal to Hadi’s government in Abyan province, military sources reported.

According to the sources, Saleh Zain al-Mashali, staff officer of the 1st Support Brigade, was killed during clashes with Hadi’s forces east of Zinjibar city.

Fighting between al-Islah militants and the STC’s militias in Abyan resumed on Tuesday morning, after the coalition originally declared a ceasefire.

Hadi’s forces said they had made gains in the STC-held areas, noting that they had stormed a camp in Ja’ar and reached Al-Ja’adi, which is the second most important city in Abyan.

On the other hand, the STC denied any progress was made by Hadi’s forces on the ground. It quoted a military source as saying that Hadi’s forces pushed 70 military pickup vehicles to Mount Sawid overlooking Zinjibar city in order to launch a military operation, but we’re successfully countered.