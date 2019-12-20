The UAE-baked Southern Transitional Council (STC)’s Security Belt militias have continued on Thursday, for the sixth consecutive day, to prevent the movement of trucks from and to Aden province, southern Yemen.

“Dozens of trucks and cars are still parked at the moment, in a line extending from al-Alam checkpoint located at the entrance of Aden province to Zinjbar city, the capital of Abyan province,” sources told Yemen Press Agency.

This move by the Council’s militias came with the aim of pressuring Hadi’s forces into releasing prisoners affiliated with the STC, whom have been held in Shabwah since last August, the sources explained.

The sources added that truckloads of vegetables and goods have rotted as a result of being held for a week and prevented from passing, causing major financial losses to their owners.

The Security Belt militias only allow the entry of trucks and cars that pay large sums as royalties, according to the sources.