Sheikh Ali Salem al-Harizi, former undersecretary of Mahrah Province, has called on all Yemenis to confront the Saudi-Emirati occupation and expel them from Mahrah and Socotra provinces.

He accused Saudi Arabia of handing over points and military positions to the UAE-backed Transitional Council (STC)’s militias, so that the Emirates could occupy the island.

In response to the STC incursion into the city of Hadiboh, the capital of Socotra, al-Harizi said that “Saudi Arabia and the UAE are the ones occupying the Socotra archipelago through their tools,” and called on all Yemenis to “stand in the way of the occupation projects and tools.”

The sheikh explained that “since 2017, the sons of Mahrah have spoken about what the Saudi occupation is causing.”

Regarding to the coalition-backed government, Sheikh al-Harizi blamed the Hadi puppet government for what is happening in Socotra, accusing it of “legalizing the UAE and Saudi occupation of Socotra and Mahrah.”

“They are the main causes for what has happened, and they are the responsible for all the victims that fall,” the sheikh said.

Sheikh Al-Harizi pointed out that the Saudi forces came to Socotra to help the UAE occupation of the island, stressing that Saudi Arabia is “the spearhead that manages the UAE and its militias.”

He reiterated his accusation that the coalition has destroyed Yemen in all economic and humanitarian aspects, and does not care about fraternal and neighbourly relations.

Al-Harizi concluded that the Socotra archipelago does not mean the sons of Socotra and Mahrah alone, adding that Socotra is a Yemeni province and that the responsibility for its liberation lies with the Yemeni people and all the free Yemenis. He concluded by promising that “the UAE and Saudi Arabia will pay a high price.”