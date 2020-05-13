A senior commander of the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC) militia in Abyan province has been killed on Wednesday near Zinjibar city, the provincial capital, local sources reported.

According to the sources, Abdulrahman al-Shanini, staff officer of the so-called Security Belt, was killed along with three of his escorts.

The sources pointed out that violent confrontations took place a short time ago between the STC militias and Hadi forces, during which the latter managed to control Al-Tariqa camp, which is one of the STC largest camps in Abyan.

A commander of the STC militia called Abood al-Yafei, along with 17 militiamen, were killed and 42 others captured, as well as several military vehicles destroyed during the confrontations.