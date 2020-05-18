A senior commander of the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC) militia in Abyan province has been killed on Monday, local sources reported.

According to the sources, Ali Abdullah Shayea (Abu Amer), the commander of 12th Thunderbolt Brigade, was killed during clashes with Hadi forces in the northern part of Zinjibar city, the provincial capital.

The infighting between the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC)’s militia and Hadi’s forces, backed by Islah Party (Yemeni branch of the Muslim Brotherhood) militants, have renewed on Monday in the occupied Abyan province of southern Yemen.