At least seven soldiers loyal to the Saudi-led coalition were killed, including the son of the Chief of Staff in Hadi’s Ministry of Defence, while others were wounded in a missile attack that targeted the Sahn al-Jin camp in Ma’rib province, military sources reported.

The sources confirmed that the attack targeted a meeting attended by Saudi-led so-called Defence Minister Mohammed al-Maqdashi, Chief of Staff Sagheer Bin Aziz, and a number of senior military commanders.

The sources also confirmed that al-Maqdashi and Sagheer bin Aziz survived the attack, noting that seven soldiers were killed, including the son of Bin Aziz.

Other reports indicated that the attack took place with an explosive device targeting the car of Sagheer bin Aziz on Tuesday night, during a meeting of leaders of the Saudi-led coalition forces in Sahn al-Jin area of Ma’rib city.

These reports say that en explosion targeted the car during the meeting, just before the Defence Minister and Bin Aziz left the meeting, killing and wounding a number of Bin Aziz’s bodyguards and several senior commanders of the coalition forces in the city of Ma’rib.

Ali Mohsin bin Salah, one of the general staff officers of Hadi forces, said in a post on Facebook on Wednesday that the explosion was caused by an explosive device planted in a military car belonging to one of Bin Aziz’s escorts.

He did not rule out the involvement of the Islah Party in the attack.

The Defence Minister of the Hadi puppet government has previously survived a similar attack late last year, which targeted the ministry’s headquarters in Ma’rib province.