A senior local official belonging to the Islah Party in Shabwah province announced that he had resigned from the party, whose militias control the province on Monday.

Ali Amer, director of the Ataq city district, the capital of Shabwa province, complained that “the province has been managed by telephone from Ma’rib,” where al-Islah has a major base of operations.

He justified his resignation saying he chooses to “stand by his family in Shabwah.”

Amer’s resignation is the first for Islah Party in Shabwah province, which is an indication of imbalance in Hadi’s forces and the al-Islah militia, which has controlled the province since August.

The resignation following the news stating the formation of a “Southern Coalition” in Shabwah, led by Saleh bin Farid al-Awlaki, who has defected from the STC.

According to the media, the Coalition was formed with a Saudi -Emirati support, away from the conflict in Aden between the UAE’s Southern transitional council and Hadi’s government.