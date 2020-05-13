The commander of the so-called 83rd Infantry Brigade, which is loyal to Hadi was injured during clashes in Zinjibar, Abyan, after a vehicle he was travelling in came under direct attack near the city, sources said on Wednesday.

Hadi’s forces said that the UAE-backed militia targeted the armoured vehicle with a thermal missile in Sheikh Salem, east of Zinjibar, with Brigadier General Aref Mohammed al-Armani, commander of the 83rd Infantry Brigade, on board.

According to the sources, the commander survived. Al-Armani was taken to Mudiyah Hospital after he sustained various injuries, one of the source said.

STC media had earlier reported that Al-Armani had been killed. Separatist media also reported that four Hadi officers had been captured, but the authenticity of the report can not be confirmed at this time.