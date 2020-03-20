A senior leader of Ansarullah, Mohammed al-Bukhiti, has on Friday commented on the decision by the National Salvation Government to close all ports in order to prevent the spread of the corona virus.

During his interview with Al- Mayadeen Channel, Al-Bukhiti warned that the spread of the virus in Yemen “could cause a major disaster due to the ongoing siege of the country.”

He noted that the Saudi-led coalition “reopened the ports despite the spread of the virus, and rejected the Sana’a government’s decision to close all ports to prevent the spread.”

Al-Bukhiti stressed the need to focus on “preventive steps that prevent the entry of the virus in light of the deterioration of the health sector.”

“The Yemeni people have no choice but to go to the frontlines even if the virus spreads,” al-Bukhiti said.

On Thursday, the head of the WHO infectious threat prevention team, Abdul Naseer Abubakar, predicted that the situation in Yemen and Syria will be worst if the new corona epidemic were to spread.

In remarks to CNN, Abubakar expressed concern about “the lack of reported cases of the new corona virus in Syria and Yemen,” adding: ” We may expect an explosion in cases.”