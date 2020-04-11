An earthquake hit a number of areas in Jordan, a week after an earlier earthquake hit the same areas.

“An earthquake hit the north of Wadi Araba, and was felt by people in southern Jordan,” Director of the Jordan Seismological Observatory (JSO) Mahmoud Qaryouti said.

He added that the magnitude of the quake was 4.4 on the Richter scale, and that the residents of Tafilah governorate were the ones who felt the tremor most.

According to eyewitness, the residents of Maan and Aqaba areas also felt the quakes.

The earthquake follows an earlier one measuring 4.6 on the Richter scale, that hit southern Jordan last Sunday.