The British Foreign Office has warned its citizens of the danger of travelling to a number of areas in Saudi Arabia.

The British and Commonwealth Foreign Office issued a statement outlining the most dangerous areas in Saudi Arabia, as a result of the Saudi-led war against Yemen and the retaliatory operations carried out by Yemeni forces.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office warned against all travel to within 10km of the border with Yemen. The FCO considered these areas the most dangerous, and called on its citizens “to move away from areas between 10 and 80 km from the border with Yemen, as well as Abha International Airport and its grounds, in Asir province.”

“If you are currently in an area where the State Department advises you not to travel except for necessary travel, you should consider whether you have a primary reason to stay. If you don’t, you should leave the area, ” the statement read.

The British Foreign Ministry and the Commonwealth referred to the attacks against Saudi Arabia by the defences of Yemen, noting that attacks “may be launched on other locations in the kingdom, including Riyadh and Jeddah, and along the Red Sea coast,” in a sign that the attacks by the National Salvation Government is considered a severe threat to the Wahhabi kingdom.

On September 20, the National Salvation Government announced the suspension of attacks on Saudi Arabia as a unilateral initiative, with Saudi Arabia reacting positively.