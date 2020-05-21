Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyid Hassan Nasrallah has affirmed the commitment of the Resistance forces to the Palestinian cause, and its determination to “move alongside the Palestinian people and loyal forces of the nation to achieve the victory that is near,” pledging that “everyone will soon arrive in al-Quds.”

In a united address by leaders of Resistance movements on the occasion of Al-Quds Day, Sayyid Nasrallah told all mujahideen who are waiting for that day that “we will all pray in al-Quds.”

“We promise all the other martyrs that the day when Al-Quds will be liberated is coming,” Sayyid Nasrallah said.

He described former Head of Al-Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps of Iran, Qassem Soleimani, as the ‘great martyr of al-Quds’, promising to fulfill his dream of liberating Al-Quds and Palestine.

He confirmed that “Hajj Qassem had worked throughout the day and the night to strengthen the Resistance and to liberate Al-Quds.”