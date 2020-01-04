Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah has confirmed that the Iraqi people and the Resistance factions will prove their great loyalty and honesty to the martyr leaders Major-General Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and those among them who were martyred on Friday, stressing that their pure blood to will not go to waste.

“This blood will be a strong incentive for them to continue the march, carry the flag and achieve the goals and hopes of a free, dear, independent, prosperous and free Iraq,” Sayyid Hassan Nasrallah sair in a statement published by al-Manar media.

Sayyid Nasrallah expressed his condolences to the Leader of the Iranian Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Khamenei as well as to the Iraqi leadership, with special mention of the leaders, officials and mujahideen of the Popular Mobilization Forces, the Iraqi Resistance factions and the family of martyr Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

The Beirut Scholars Association also condemned the US aggression against Iraq and the assassination of Commander Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

“We at the Beirut Scholars Association condemn this serious American terrorist aggression and consider that the US administration has violated all lines and is responsible for the sinful aggression that could drag the region into a major war,” the association said in a statement.

“It is the right of the Islamic Republic to do what it deems appropriate and to respond to this cowardly, insidious and foolish act,” the statements read.

A number of Islamic movements and Arab parties, including the Ummah Movement, the Islamic Action Front and the Arab Tawhid Party, have also condemned the assassination of commander Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

They said in statements that their murder constitutes a new chapter of criminality at the hands of the US administration represented by president Donald Trump.

They further stressed that the assassination of Soleimani and al-Muhandis is a clear and flagrant violation of the sovereignty of Iraq, warning of this dangerous escalation, which could spark a devastating war in the region