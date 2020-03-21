Hezbollah’s Secretary General Sayyid Hassan Nasrallah has confirmed that there will be no bargaining in the release of agent Amer al-Fakhouri, explaining that “since the beginning of his arrest, US pressure has begun strongly on most state officials.”

“It is our responsibility to raise the voice in the face of the arrogant Trump, and on the Day of Judgement everyone will be asked about Gaza and Yemen, which are being left to cholera, and about the more than 80 million Iranians trapped by American tyranny,” Nasrallah said.

Sayyid Nasrallah added that while the world is fighting the war on the corona virus, the siege of Yemen and the denial of the entry of medicines and food to Yemen has not stopped.

In a speech about the latest developments, Nasrallah pointed out the need to talk about the subject of the Israeli agent Amer al-Fakhouri.

“From the first moment after Fakhoury’s release, a broad campaign was launched against the Shiite duo [Hezbollah and AMAL]. All accusations about Hezbollah’s role on Fakhoury’s release were based on a suspicion that the military tribunal wouldn’t have taken such decision without Hezbollah’s knowledge. [However,] The government has never been Hezbollah’s government, the state has never been ours. Was Hezbollah supposed to lay an ambush against the Lebanese Army and the forces tasked with protecting Fakhoury? Were we supposed to shoot down the aircraft that carried Fakhoury? Is this in the interest of the country and the government?”

The Sayyid continued: “It is not acceptable to question the Resistance’s credibility. Let he who crosses these limits go out of our friendship circle. This resistance is the noblest and the most rational in the modern era. It’s greatly distressing that a day has come on which I have to defend Hezbollah over the issue of an “Israeli” agent who haz tortured our brothers and sisters. We have swallowed the harm and insults but from now on, we in Hezbollah will not allow any friend or ally to accuse, insult or launch treason accusations against us.”

On the corona virus , Sayyid Nasrallah stressed that “Strict measures must be taken in relation to the corona virus, and the formation of social frameworks is a must to pressure those who violate them (…) We are ready to help in this battle with all we can,” he reiterated, noting that “It’s shameful and insulting to treat the spread of the corona virus on the Lebanese sectarian equation. In this war, there are parties that act in a racist way.”