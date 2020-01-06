Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyid Hassan Nasrallah said on Sunday that the response to the assassination of commanders Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis should be “driving the US forces out of the region.”

“By the martyrdom of the commander Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the region lost a lot,” Nasrallah said in a speech he delivered on Sunday afternoon at the memorial service for the two martyrs in Lebanon.

Nasrallah affirmed that “there is no one in the US administration who equals the martyred commander Soleimani’s greatness,” adding that “Trump personally does not even equal Soleimani’s shoes.”

He said that Iran, which is still in a state of consolation, has not made any request from the Resistance Axis yet.

“All countries of the Resistance Axis must decide for themselves how to retaliate for the killing of Soleimani.”

In his speech, Nasrallah indicated that any response “should not include American civilians, as the region contains American citizens, journalists, and merchants, and because the one who targeted Soleimani was the American military establishment, not American people.”