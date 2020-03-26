Leader of the Revolution Sayyid Abdul-Malik al-Houthi has on Thursday said that “Yemen has witnessed five years of the fiercest war and aggression in the world, under American supervision and the implementation of Saudi Arabia and its allies.”

In his speech Thursday afternoon, on the occasion of the National Day of Steadfastness, Sayyid al-Houthi asserted that this aggression was met with legendary and unparalleled steadfastness by the Yemeni people.

The Revolutionary Leader appreciated the sound position of the Yemeni people, which they translated via their sacrifices; foremost among them are the fighters who are still stationed on the fronts.

He praised the martyrs, who were at the height of giving, and the wounded after them, as well as the prisoners and their families, and all groups of the people in all tracks of work to confront the aggression.

Sayyid Abdul-Malik al-Houthi pointed out that the aggression coalition has used the deadliest weapons in their arsenal to target and destroy Yemen’s service infrastructure, which proves the bad goals of the coalition, and gained them the worst reputation in the world.

“The aggression coalition’s practices in the occupied territories exposed it as an occupier, in addition to the screams of traitors and their recognition that they are living under an occupation,” he said.

Moreover, he affirmed that all conspiracies of Saudi-led aggression coalition have failed.

“The aggression coalition’s striving has failed, thanks to Allah and thanks to the awareness of our people and the firm and decisive stance of the free,” he said.

Sayyid al-Houthi indicated that the military, economic and other losses the coalition has suffered and the defeats which it admitted at the media level are vast. He pointed out that the path of steadfastness is a progressive one, and had achieved internal cohesion that prevented the enemy from achieving its goal.

“What remains of our economic cohesion is what helped us to remain steadfast, and the popular support for the fronts has not stopped over the five years, despite the dangerous turns that the people went through,” he said.

“Convoys have continued to come, even from poor families, to support the fronts, and they were and still are witness to the giving nature of the Yemeni people,” he added.

Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi on Thursday confirmed that “the Yemeni people today possesses developed and diversified military capabilities and produces various types of weapons.”

He revealed that various military industries are at top production, ranging from Kalashnikov rifles to ballistic missiles and drones, despite the stifling siege and difficult economic situation.

“The military capabilities and operations have taken an upward path that has culminated in major field accomplishments and important results,” Sayyid al-Houthi added.

The Leader explained that the ballistic missiles and drones in their long range, accuracy and destructive ability changed the equation of war, and proved Yemen’s power of deterrence.

In his speech, Sayyid Abdul-Malik al-Houthi pointed out that the international community has let down the Yemeni people through its standing by the side of the aggression coalition forces, except for some countries that recently realized the error of their ways.

He indicated that the general evaluation and studies confirm that the economic losses of the Saudi regime are massive, and its ambitions have failed.

“The economic situation which the Saudi and Emirati systems suffer is a phase of crisis and continuous decline.”

Sayyid al-Houthi called on the aggression coalition to take advantage of its failures in all areas, adding that “there is no point in continuing this aggression after all these failures and losses.”

Sayyid Abdul-Malik al-Houthi addressed the invadint coalition countries, saying: “Your continuation after five years of aggression will never lead you to the fulfillment of your sinister goals. Do you not see that the course of the steadfastness of our people is increasing, and the more aggression continues, the stronger and greater our situation will be? (…) Even though there may be a handful of traitors who sold themselves, they are nothing in comparison to the millions of people who hold to their faith and their identity.”

The Leader of the Revolution emphasized that the Yemeni people have a great history, and are worthy of freedom and independence.

“Whoever thinks of making us into a tool under his control, he is but seeing a mirage.”