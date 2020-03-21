The Leader of the Revolution, Sayyid Abdul-Malik Badreddin al-Houthi, has stressed that the arrogant countries, led by the US, are primarily responsible for spreading epidemics, diseases and disasters in the world.

This came in his televised speech aired by Al-Masirah TV Channel on Saturday, on the occasion of the annual anniversary of the martyrdom of Sayyid Hussein Badreddin al-Houthi, the founder of Ansarullah and the originator of the Yemeni Revolution.

“It is not far off to say that there is an American trend to spread and exploit the corona epidemic even if it harms American society itself,” Sayyid al-Houthi said.

He pointed out that US and some countries have huge laboratories with great potential to work on the use of harmful viruses that spread epidemics and kill human beings.

” It is known that Americans have previously spread pandemics, either through arms or things presented under a humanitarian cover. Just as they provided blankets infected with germs that spread the deadly smallpox to the Natives, and destroyed them,” he said.

He explained that some experts in biological war say that Americans have worked on the corona virus for years, in order to spread it in certain communities.

Moreover, Sayyid al-Houthi said that the United States targets China because it is a strong competitor in the economic and cultural fields.

He also stressed that Americans, Israelis and their allies do not hesitate to kill humans, whether by virus, bombs or deadly weapons, or to ruin people’s lives.

Sayyid Abdul-Malik al-Houthi stressed the importance of taking precautions, warning against panic and intimidation, and warned not to view this epidemic as a disaster that cannot be addressed. He stressed that spreading panic among people in a way that frustrates or frightens them, negatively affects their lives.

“We should not tolerate or ignore these dangers, but we must make it an opportunity to build a new reality for the nation to meet the challenges,” he said, pointing out that the Yemeni people are facing viruses of another kind, namely viruses of aggression and the germs of betrayal in a raging war.

The Sayyid pointed out that the corona epidemic has not yet reached Yemen and said that the nation must cooperate with the competent authorities in the actions they are taking, stressing that any arrival of corona in Yemen will be via American action and supervision through its Saudi and UAE tools.

Al-Houthi advised the mercenaries: “They should be careful, perhaps as they sold themselves in combat, they may be relied upon to deploy corona in their areas and deliver it to Yemen,” adding that “if the mercenaries are not wary of the corona, this would be a terrible overstatement of stupidity and a huge loss for them.”