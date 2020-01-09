The Leader of the Yemeni Revolution, Sayyid Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, has on Wednesday addressed a message to the Saudi and Emirati regimes regarding the war on Yemen and the latest developments in the wider region.

In a speech he delivered on Wednesday evening, Sayyid Abdul-Malik al-Houthi advised the Saudi regime with the approach of the fifth year of the aggression on Yemen and in light of the developments in the region, to review its strategies.

He addressed the Saudi regime saying: “You are putting yourself in the wrong position, and our problem with you is that you started your aggression against us.”

Sayyid al-Houthi also directed a similar advice to the Emirati regime, calling on it to “understand the lessons and review its accounts in its aggression against Yemen.”

He called on both Saudi and Emirati regimes to “absorb the lesson,” especially in light of the upcoming big developments, reiterating that the effects on the two regimes would be “very negative.”

“We are not aggressive against anyone, and our position towards America and Israel is principled and right,” the Leader confirmed.

In his speech, Sayyid Abdul-Malik al-Houthi announced in a message to home and abroad that “Yemen is in advanced stage, and it has become stronger than ever in military industrialization. The upcoming military successes that will be greater than what has been achieved before.”

The Sayyid further stressed that the United States of America has a key role in “the aggression against Yemen, through supervision, management, political protection and destructive weapons.”

He also revealed his position toward Iran, saying “the Islamic Republic of Iran has had a leading position in confronting the American interference in the region since the victory of the Islamic Revolution.”

“We announce it very clearly that we do not accept the battle segmentation,” he said, referring to people who claim that the Saudi war on Yemen is separate from other imperialist wars in the Middle East. “We confirm that we stand by Iran, Lebanon, Iraq, Syria, Palestine and every country that is under American attack.”

Sayyid Abdul-Malik al-Houthi strongly denounced the state of subordination that some regimes in region have reached. He indicated that the US “has a hostile and arrogant intervention in affairs of all Islamic countries and peoples.”

On the Palestinian issue, the revolutionary leader said that what happened to the Palestinian people throughout the past stages was done with open American support for Israel. “We cannot forget what America did and does in Iraq, Afghanistan and Palestine.”

The Leader of the Revolution further stressed that the United States of America has been working for a long time to “domesticate the people of the nation so that it has the right to interfere in their affairs at anytime, anywhere.” He added that the US and its allies are “mobilizing to fight against the nation’s people, including countries, groups, factions and alliances.”

“On the other hand, they also criminalize any process of solidarity by free people of the nations with each other in one country or another.”

He warned of Western attempts to divide and conquer the Islamic world, stating it is “an extension of what the Western countries have done since the beginning of colonialism: dividing the nations geographically and politically to make it easier for them to interfere in their affairs and control their wealth and decisions.”

In his speech on Wednesday evening, Sayyid Abdul-Malik al-Houthi paid tribute to the martyrs Haj Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who were murdered by a US terrorist attack.

Sayyed al-Houthi also praised the countries of the Axis of Resistance. He praised their resistance, steadfastness and decision not to yielding to the Americans. The Leader said that he considers the Iranian response by targeting US bases in Iraq as “the beginning of the breaking of the thorn of America and its defeat in the region.”

“From now on, the equation will be different from what it was, especially since America has crossed all red lines,” he concluded.

He reiterated the consistent position of the Yemeni people, along with the free people of the nations of Iraq, Iran, Syria, Lebanon, Palestine and others who do not accept the aggressive US actions.