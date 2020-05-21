The Leader of the Yemeni Revolution, Sayyid Abdul-Malik Badreddin al-Houthi, has said that World al-Quds Day, celebrated on the last Friday of the month of Ramadan, “provides an opportunity for the liberation of Palestine, the restoration of the holy places and the saving of the Palestinian people.”

During his speech at the Leaders of the Axis of Resistance Festival on the occasion of World al-Quds Day, Sayyid al-Houthi stressed that the “Yemeni people stand with the Palestinian people in the face of the Israeli enemy as a religious and humanitarian commitment.”

He explained that “the Israeli enemy is the enemy of the whole nation, and represents a threat to global security and stability.”

The Leader pointed out that the Israeli enemy poses a threat to the holy places, among them the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The Sayyid also said that the crimes of the Israeli enemy have become daily practices, noting that the Palestine cause “requires the nation to determine a responsible, decisive, clear and practical attitude towards it.”

Sayyid Abdul-Malik al-Houthi continued by stressing that the people of Yemen are present with the free people of the world to support Palestine and its holy places.

He condemned the steps towards normalization of diplomatic relations with Zionists that are being done by the Saudi kingdom.

Moreover, Sayyid al-Houthi renewed his offer to the Saudi regime regarding the release of Palestinian members of Hamas who are currently being held captive in Saudi prisons, stressing his readiness to exchange Saudi pilots and nine Saudi officers in return for the release of the Palestinian resistance fighters.

“We renew our offer to the Saudi regime regarding the release of Palestinian abductees, by preparing to free another pilot and five Saudi officers and soldiers,” the Sayyid said.

“We hope that the Saudi regime will interact positively with our initiative, if not for the sake of the Palestinian brothers, then at least for the sake of its pilots and captured officers,” he added.

In March, the Leader of the Revolution launched an initiative to release Palestinian Hamas detainees in Saudi jails in exchange for the release of a captured Saudi pilot and a number of Saudi army prisoners.

At the time, the Leader’s initiative was highly valued and appreciated by Palestinian factions, who called on the Saudi kingdom to release the detainees.