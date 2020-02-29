The Leader of the Revolution Sayyid Abdul-Malik Badreddin al-Houthi on Friday asserted that the September 21 Revolution in 2014 has prevented the US from destroying ballistic missiles and further weakening Yemen and its forces.

The statements came in his televised speech aired by Al-Masirah TV Channel on Friday evening on the first Friday of the month of Rajab, which marks he anniversary of the conversion of Yemen to Islam. The Leader expressed his congratulations to the Yemeni people on this great occasion.

Sayyid al-Houthi renewed the principled position of Yemen’s people in support of Palestine.

He called for an “economic rising” of Yemen, calling one of the pillars of the faith’s identity, in order to achieve self-sufficiency and liberation from the need for others in all economic requirements.

In his speech, the Leader called for the continuation of the struggle for liberation, advising the Emirati and Saudi regimes to stop their aggression on Yemen.

He stressed that Yemen must be independent, no matter how many sacrifices have to be made.

“Yemeni people with their faith are able to achieve complete independence,” Sayyid al-Houthi said.

Sayyid Abdul-Malik al-Houthi referred to the negative role played by the US through their ambassadors in Sana’a during the era of the former regime.

The Leader of the Revolution concluded by confirming that the Yemeni Air Force has managed to develop air defence missiles that excel and are better than the ones handed over to the US by the former Yemeni puppet regime.